Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,672,000 after buying an additional 189,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,559.49. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,945,181. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 297.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $110.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 832.43%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

