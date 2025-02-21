FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $873.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $829.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $799.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $846.07.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

