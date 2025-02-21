Financial Harvest LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.