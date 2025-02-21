Financial Harvest LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

