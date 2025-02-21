White Wing Wealth Management Sells 1,509 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

White Wing Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 82,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

