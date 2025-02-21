Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 6,850 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.73.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

