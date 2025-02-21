Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 3,294 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after acquiring an additional 489,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after purchasing an additional 413,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,350,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

