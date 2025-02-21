Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 325 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.