Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.