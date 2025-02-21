Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of EMR opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.