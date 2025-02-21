Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.33 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

