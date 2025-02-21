NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NRDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,419 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,768.01. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,924. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $86,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 3,417.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $135,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

