Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $267.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.37. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

