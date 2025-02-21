Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 428,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.46. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

