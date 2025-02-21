Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases Shares of 744 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,894.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 73,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,135,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,456,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.