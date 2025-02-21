Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases Shares of 744 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,894.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 73,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,135,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,456,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
