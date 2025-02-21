Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

