RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,438.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

