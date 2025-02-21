StockNews.com Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Materialise has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Materialise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.