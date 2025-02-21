StockNews.com Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Materialise has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.22.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Materialise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
