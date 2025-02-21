Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and traded as low as $17.73. Terumo shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 88,046 shares traded.

Terumo Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

