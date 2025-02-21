Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
Telstra Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.
About Telstra
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
