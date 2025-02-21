Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $26.06. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 20,678 shares traded.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.