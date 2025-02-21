Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $12.70. Inpex shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 126,883 shares trading hands.

Inpex Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

