Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $35,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

MAS stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

