Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 696,231 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

