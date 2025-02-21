Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,279 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,065.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.4 %

Diageo stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

