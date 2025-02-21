Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 349,005 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RVT opened at $16.00 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

