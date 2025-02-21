Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

