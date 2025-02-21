Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.