Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
