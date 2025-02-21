Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys Shares of 404 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

