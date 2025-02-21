Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.