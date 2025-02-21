Nigel Garrard Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard purchased 1,000 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$36.70 ($23.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,700.00 ($23,525.64).

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.