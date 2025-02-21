J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,214,683.48. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $42,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $42,780.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $41,040.00.

On Friday, January 31st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $41,490.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $40,880.00.

On Monday, January 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $40,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $42,860.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Summit Midstream stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

