Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $42,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.