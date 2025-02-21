New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,564 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $37,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,859,000 after buying an additional 592,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,370,000 after acquiring an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 991.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,850.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

