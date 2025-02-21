C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $358,000 Position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

