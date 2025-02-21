SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

