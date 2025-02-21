C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.16 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

