Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $292,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

