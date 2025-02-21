Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE AAP opened at $44.42 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

