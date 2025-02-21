Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 4.2 %

PLAY opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 19,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $503,021.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,021. This trade represents a 38.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

