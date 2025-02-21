Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 7,886 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

