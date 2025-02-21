Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 176,552 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $873.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.07. The company has a market capitalization of $829.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

