3,275 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,561,000 after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $281.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.90. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $257.78 and a 1-year high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

