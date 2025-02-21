B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 632.24 ($8.01) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.24). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 647 ($8.20), with a volume of 36,136 shares traded.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £242.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 694.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 632.24.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In related news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.41), for a total value of £111,450 ($141,218.96). Also, insider Francesca Chappell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.38), for a total value of £74,000 ($93,765.84). Insiders sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,750 over the last three months. 82.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.