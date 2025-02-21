Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.27. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 49,729 shares trading hands.

Jones Soda Trading Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

