accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 536.78 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 488 ($6.18). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 494.50 ($6.27), with a volume of 147,726 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £244.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 536.78.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

