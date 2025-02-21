Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.42. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,501 shares trading hands.

Noble Roman’s Trading Up 23.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

