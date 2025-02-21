Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.42. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,501 shares trading hands.
Noble Roman’s Trading Up 23.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90.
About Noble Roman’s
Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Noble Roman’s
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.