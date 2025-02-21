Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,241 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,524,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.96%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $238,743.68. This trade represents a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

