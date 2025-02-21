Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,979 First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,706,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,297,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCB opened at $20.82 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

