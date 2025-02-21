D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $74.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

