D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,372,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 102,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 258,940 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 384,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 93,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MFIC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

