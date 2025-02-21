Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.86 and traded as high as $100.88. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 9,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $409.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 96.05%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

